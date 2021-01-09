Madison size too much for Green Canyon, downing the Wolves 61-51

After trailing almost the entire first half, Green Canyon had fought to pull the game to a 29-all tie with five and half minutes to go in the third. The Madison High Bobcats then responded with a 15-5 run over the quarter to take a 44-34 lead into the final period and never led by less than seven on the way to a 61-51 win.

Taden King was the main focus of the Green Canyon defense after he scored 31 the night before at Sky View. Jake Lundin guarded him most of the afternoon and kept him in check at just 14 points, but King’s driving and kicking ability to the two big men, Eli Randall and Braxton Pierce, fueled the Madison offense. Both combined for 25 points and were big factors in rebounding and post defense.

Green Canyon’s leading scorer, Cade DeBoard (who had been averaging 17.4 points per game) was held in check by the Bobcat defense. DeBoard made only two field goals in the game and finished with only seven points. Brady Smith led the Wolves with 14 points and Lundin was also in double figures with 12 points.

Madison poses a size mismatch for most teams with five of their nine varsity rotation players standing at 6′ 4” or taller. In comparison, Green Canyon’s rotation features only two players at 6′ 2” in Lundin and Jacob Regen as the tallest. Madison defeated Sky View 61-53 the night before.

Green Canyon made a defensive adjustment after the two Bobcat teams played Friday night with Madison going 23-31 from the free throw line to Sky View’s just 7-11. Against the Wolves, Madison was 11-16 from the charity stripe. Green Canyon was 9-10 from the free throw line.

Madison moves to 9-2 on the season and is ranked number three in class 5A for Idaho. The loss snaps Green Canyon’s three game winning streak and drops them to 6-5. The Wolves play Minico Monday night, after beating them 43-37 in an earlier tournament, to close out non-region play.