July 12 – January 4, 2021



Ann Van Fleet Barber passed away peacefully at her home in North Carolina on January 4, 2021.

Ann was born on July 12, to Nita Tavoca Orchard and Hyrum Van Fleet in Farmington, Utah.

Ann grew up in Farmington, Utah at the big Rock Hotel her father owned and graduated from Davis high School and went on to Study at BYU.

While working as a car hop at the drive-in she met her future husband Ramon Barber, and they were married on September 17, 1954 after Ramon returned from Korea and was released from the Army.

After several years they were transferred to Logan, and eventually Smithfield where Ann worked in the banking field in several positions prior to her retirement. She and Ramon raised 3 children while living in Smithfield for over 50 years.

Ann embraced and cherished her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had a strong testimony, she spent many long hours cooking and preparing meals and lessons for her various jobs in the church. Ann expressed her love through cooking and having fun foods for everyone who needed a little extra cheer.

Ann enjoyed traveling whenever possible with her adult children and their families, she never passed up a chance to go and see new places. She loved golfing and bowling, for fun and competitively, and there is not a family member who did not learn how to play games at her kitchen table.

Ann was a loyal, fair and loving friend, wife, aunt, mother, and grandmother. She was a strong woman, and she had no problem communicating her opinions and belief. She fiercely loved all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and made it an event when they came to visit.

Ann’s prayers have been answered as she is now gone on to be with her God and beloved family that ascended prior to her death. Ann is at peace in the Lord’s holy kingdom and will be dearly missed by all that loved her.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband Ramon Barber and daughter in-law Pam Barber. Ann is survived by her 3 children, Randy, Julie (John) Duran and Jeff (Selene). 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary at 1:00pm on Friday, January 22, 2021 for immediate family only.

A zoom link will be available for those wishing to be part of the Service but are unable to attend because of COVID. Please click here to view the service. Password: Barber

Cards are welcome however, in lieu of flowers, please plant a tree on her behalf in a beautiful park to be enjoyed by others or send a contribution to the American Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.