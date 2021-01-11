The man that was supposed to outlive us all, has died. Curtis Mont Johnson passed away January 8, 2021 at the McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah.
He was born May 25, 1935 in Logan, Utah. He lived a full life. Growing up in Richmond he loved the outdoors, animals and baseball. He was in the Air Force for 15 years. He then served as a Traffic Control Specialist for 20 years.
He married Susan Packard in the Logan Temple on June 1, 1979. They had two children that added to the two sons he had from a previous marriage. He was a man of all trades and could fix anything. He had more than one way of solving a problem. He was always willing to help anyone who needed it.
He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He fulfilled his dream of serving several missions for the Church, especially temple missions with his wife. He was forever a missionary. He loved to tell story after story to any willing listener. He could strike up a conversation with anyone.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; by four children, Ben, Kendall (Beverly), Russell (Courtney) and Juliette; by six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and by a sister, Marba Manuel. He was preceded in death by a sister, Dixie Clark.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 1:00pm in the Richmond Stake Center, 135 West Main Street, Richmond, Utah.
Military rites and interment will be in the Richmond Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.