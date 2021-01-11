Former Logan man sentenced to prison for molesting teenage girl

Booking photo for Alejandro Gutierrezz (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 47-year-old former Logan man is heading to prison for sexually abusing a young girl more than nine years ago. Alejandro Z. Gutierrez has been in jail since being arrested in Mexico by US marshals.

Gutierrez was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck sentenced Gutierrez to one term of 15 years to life in prison.

Gutierrez molested the then 13-year-old girl multiple times over the period of several years. The last time was at her home, when he allegedly climbed into her bed and sexually assaulted her in 2011.

Police report, the girl woke up her siblings, who then reported the incident to the children’s mother. They confronted Gutierrez, who claimed he was drunk and asleep at the time. He left the home before officers arrived and hadn’t been seen since.

In April 2011, a judge issued the no bail arrest warrant for Gutierrez after his car was found at the Salt Lake International Airport. At that time, police had suspected that he had fled the country, traveling back to Mexico.

Gutierrez was arrested in March and extradited back to the state and booked into the Cache County Jail.

