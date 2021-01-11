December 12, 1942 – January 8, 2021 (age 78)

Freda Earline Floyd Kropf passed away January 8, 2021 in Ogden, Utah at McKay-Dee Hospital. She had a heart attack on January 1, 2021 and her beautiful heart gave out over the past week.

Earline was born in Booneville, Mississippi on December 12, 1942 to W.O. and Eva Taylor Floyd. She was the third of seven children. The family moved to Belleview, Florida in October 1943 where she lived until 1963.

She graduated from Lake Weir High School in 1962. She married James Kropf on August 17, 1963 in Logan, Utah. She was the proud mother of six children. Three daughters, Vickie, Rhonda and Sheri and three sons Daniel, Josef and James. She is the grandmother to 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren with one another granddaughter due in May 2021.

She was blessed with wonderful careers, first as a homemaker and then as a Medical Assistant where she met and worked with friends who became lifelong friendships that she treasured.

Our mother went by Earline during her life until she went back to school to become an MA and then she went by her first name, Freda. She always said that depending on what name you knew her by, she could tell her old friends from her new friends.

Earline (Freda) was very talented in oil painting, sewing and crafts and enjoyed reading. She treasured the time spent with her family and friends.

She was fourth generation member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She is predeceased by her husband, both parents, daughter Rhonda, and three brothers, Willie, Delacy and Henry Floyd. She is survived by her children, Vickie Kropf, Sheri Ward, Daniel (Amber) Kropf, Joe (Amber) Kropf, and James Kropf. She is also survived by her sister, Louise Deegan of Belleview, Florida, brothers; Lafaun Floyd, Hyrum, Utah; Dale Floyd, Nibley, Utah and sister-in-law Gail Floyd, Tooele, Utah and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be a graveside service and burial, which all are invited to attend, on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 1:00pm at Providence City Cemetery in River Heights, Utah.

She will always be remembered as a very caring person and loved by many. We miss you already Mom! Thank you for your example in our lives and the amazing love you gave to us!