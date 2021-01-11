Idaho Gov. Little: 2020 like a tornado, but state is strong

Written by Keith Ridler - Associated Press
January 11, 2021
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2018, file photo, an American flag hangs inside the rotunda of the Idaho Capitol in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kimberlee Kruesi, File)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little describes 2020 like a deadly and damaging tornado, but says Idaho is strong heading into the new year with a coronavirus vaccine now available.

The Republican governor’s state of the state speech on Monday kicks off the next legislative session. It’s usually heavy on budget matters. But Little spent much of the speech talking about the coronavirus that has killed more than 1,500 residents.

He also mentioned last week’s siege of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump insurrectionists. Little says residents should not be intimidated  and that the state is looking great financially, and is proposing $450 million in tax cuts and big spending on infrastructure.

