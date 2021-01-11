Jaime Lumbreras, 53 years old, passed away on December 31, 2020 at his home in Preston, Idaho peacefully in his sleep.

He was born on February 19, 1967 in Mercedes, Texas. He attended high school at Mercedes High and continued his education at Texas State Technical College.

He dedicated his life to his two sons, Cori and Tyson. He loved BBQ on Sundays before the Dallas Cowboys played. His favorite time of every year was the annual elk hunt in Tin Cup with Cori and Tyson.

He coached both of his sons through little league football until high school ball, including baseball and basketball. Jaime loved to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. He was employed at Gilt Edge Flour Mills as the mill superintendent for 35 years.

He is survived by his two sons, Cori and Tyson Lumbreras of Preston, Idaho. His mother Marian and Ofelio Muniz of Harlingen, Texas. His father Enrique Lumbreras of Mercedes, Texas. Melinda (OSCAR) Lumbreras Reyes of Lavilla, Texas. Ofelio (Sonny) Muniz, San Antonio, Texas. Christopher (Mayra) Muniz of Mission, Texas. Ron Muniz of Harlingen, Texas along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Von Oral Noyes and by his grandmother, Donna Noyes of Preston, Idaho, by his Grandfather, Isidro Lumbreras and his Grandmother, Ufracia Lumbreras of Mercedes, Texas and by a brother, Edward Lumbreras.

The family would like to thank the staff at Webb funeral Home and the many family and friends that have reached out.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho.

The services will be streamed live and may be watched Thursday at 11:00am MST by clicking here.

Visitations will be held on Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Thursday from 9:30 – 10:30am both at Webb Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Fairview, Idaho Cemetery.

