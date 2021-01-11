John Gregory Huff

John Huff, son of Duane and Patricia Huff, born August 30, 1971. He is survived by his parents, his siblings, and his wife and children.

John Huff was taken unexpectedly Wednesday, January 6, 2021 while skiing with family at Beaver Mountain, one of his favorite places in the world. He died, quite literally, with his boots on, something he would be incredibly pleased about.

No one who knew John will need to be told what an incredible person he was, and the list of his qualities is near infinite.

He was kind, patient, funny, intelligent, talented, compassionate, supportive, creative, musical, an eternal student, and a masterful teacher. He spent his life embracing challenges and serving every person whose path crossed his.

Above all, John was an intuitively caring husband and father who loved his wife and family better and more deeply than we will ever be able to comprehend. His music with Voice Male touched countless people around the world, and the work he did for Family Search has helped find innumerable souls.

His light was simply too big to be contained. Although the world is sadder and darker without him in it, we take comfort in knowing that the effect he had on the people he loved and who loved him will reverberate into the world. The circle is unbroken, and we will be together in the sweet by and by.

