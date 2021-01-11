Our loving husband, father and friend, Lafe Junior Jepsen, 91, returned to his loving Heavenly Father and family peacefully on January 9, 2021.

He was born in Mink Creek, Idaho to Thomas and Anna Christina Christensen Jepsen on June 17, 1929. He grew up on the family farm in Mink Creek where he learned mechanic skills from his father until he was 15 years old, he then took over the trade and responsibilities after his father passed away.

While driving school bus, he met and married his eternal companion, Rayma Long, on October 25, 1948, in the Logan Utah Temple.

Together they raised six children, Beverly (Greg) Karren of Lewiston, Utah; Lynn Lafe (Kathy) Jepsen of Preston, Idaho; Wayne Long (Marie) Jepsen of Brentwood, California; Denis Rufus (Raelene) Jepsen of Franklin, Idaho; Boyd Thomas (Karen) Jepsen of Smithfield, Utah; and Alison Jepsen of Preston, Idaho; by 31 grandchildren, 91 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

He was always interested in fishing, hunting and his family. His love for the Lord was shown in his service to his fellowmen. He served as President of the Seventies, as a bishopric counselor and as ward financial clerk.

He owned and operated Jepsen Auto Repair in Preston for many years. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, by a daughter, Beverly Jepsen Karren; by a son, Boyd Thomas Jepsen; and by 13 brothers and sisters.

