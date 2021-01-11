LeAnn Harrison Wymer Cook

LeAnn Harrison Cook, age 63, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at her home.

She was born April 8, 1957 in Salt Lake City to Gerald (Jerry) L. Harrison and Eulala (Julie) Wymer. They later divorced and she was raised in Hyrum, Utah by her loving step-mother, Genevieve (Gen) Harrison.

On November 10, 1984 she married Bruce W. Cook in Sunset, Utah. She enjoyed crafts, camping with family, being with her family and friends, and her dogs.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce W. Cook of Sunset, Utah; son, Frank Carl Cook (Lisa) and two grandchildren, Karson and Hailey Cook all of Clearfield, Utah; and a daughter, Kelly Baca, from a previous marriage; her step-mother, Genevieve Harrison; sisters: Loree Harpster (Jack) of Bountifiul, Utah; Cindy Balls (Kevin) of Clarkston, Utah; Stacy Cook (Scott) of Clarkston, Utah; brothers: Marty Harrison (Kristin) of Penrose, Utah; Steve Sharples (Geraldine) of Providence, Utah; Layne Sharples (Anneta) of Spring Creek, Nevada. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Darwin Harrison.

A celebration of life will be held this summer when all can gather.

The family would like to express thanks to the Sunset City Police, the Davis County Sheriff’s Department, and the North Davis Paramedics.

