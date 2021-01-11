Logan man pleads guilty to multiple forgery and theft crimes

Booking photo for Jason M. Schaub (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 35-year-old Logan man has pleaded guilty to multiple forgery and theft crimes in an effort to avoid being sentenced to prison. Jason M. Schaub has been in the Cache County Jail since his most recent arrest in December.

Schaub participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to various forgery, theft, unlawful possession of weapons and financial cards, ranging from class A misdemeanors to third-degree felonies.

Public defender Mike McGinnis explained that as part of the deal, Schaub has agreed to pay back each victim and serve one year in jail. Prosecutors also agreed to not ask for prison at the time of sentencing.

Cache County deputy attorney Clark Harms explained how Schaub passed multiple fraudulent checks. He would give the checks to people, asking them to cash them, giving him the money. He would then cancel the checks, leaving the victims who cashed them out the funds.

Schaub was previously given the opportunity to participate in Drug Court, a courtroom program supervised by a judge. During the program, participants undergo treatment and counseling, make regular appearances before the judge, submit to frequent and random drug tests, and are monitored by probation officers. The program usually takes several years to complete and could keep him from a lengthy jail sentence for the pending charges.

Court records show, Schaub failed to appear for a Drug Court hearing Dec. 15, prompting Judge Brian Cannell to issue the warrant for his arrest.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck scheduled sentencing for Feb. 22. She also ordered a presentence report to be completed about Schaub’s criminal history prior to then.

will@cvradio.com