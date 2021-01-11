Malouf adds Make-A-Wish to its charity arm

Malouf located in Nibley recently became a Make-A-Wish partner.

Nibley— Malouf™ recently announced a partnership with Make-A-Wish Utah to create life-changing experiences for children with critical illnesses.

Stephanie Thomas, a brand manager at Malouf™, took on the duties of program director of Malouf’s Make-A-Wish partnership.

“To start, we are giving Make-A-Wish a substantial product credit every year,” she said. “This credit can be used for any of our products to help grant the wish of children who want or need a bedroom makeover.”

The Make-A-Wish products include mattresses, bases, bed frames, headboards, bedding, and much more.

“We can make-over an entire space,” Thomas said. “We just received our first official wish today.”

The next steps for the partnership include exclusive product development. The goal is to eventually develop a mattress for Make-A-Wish, with a portion of all sales supporting their cause—and no donation cap.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of the organization back in 1980. Since the founding in 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 345,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses in the U.S., and more than 15,800 wishes in 2020 alone.

Malouf™ Vice President of Operations Steve Douglas said there are some exciting possibilities for the partnership.

“When you hear the name Make-A-Wish, so much good immediately comes to mind,” he said. “We feel lucky that Make-A-Wish will be our exclusive charity partner. We can’t wait to add to the hundreds of thousands of wishes they have granted since their founding.”

The company is no stranger to charity work. The Malouf Foundation set up by Sam and Kacie Malouf also aggressively fights child sex trafficking by funding rescue missions to free enslaved children. The Nibley-based company also recently acquired Impact Collective LLC and its app, which has been shown to help people dealing with Depression and Anxiety, Substance Abuse and Sexual Compulsive tendencies

Malouf is a leader in the furniture and bedding industry, they offer a wide range of innovative products including mattresses, adjustable bed bases, furniture, pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames and mattress toppers.

Malouf, founded in 2003 by Sam and Kacie Malouf, has become a power-house in the bedding industry with over 15,000 retail partner locations in the U.S. and its growing international team now serves over 25 countries.

They company has more than 335 global patents and trademarks.