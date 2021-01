August 25, 1930 – January 9, 2021 (age 90)

Maurine Turner Burt, 90, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Logan Regional Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, January 15, 2021 in the Logan First Ward Chapel, 89 South 200 West in Logan.

A viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00 – 8:00pm at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East, Logan, Utah.

