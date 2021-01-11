On Monday’s COVID-19 report: low tests, low positives, high infection rate

FILE - Rachel Arden instructs a student on how to self-administer a rapid COVID-19 test at Weber State University Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Ogden, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

LOGAN – Utah’s Monday coronavirus report reflected just 1,484 positive tests and only 4,737 total tests since Sunday, but the positivity rate was an elevated 31.3 percent over the last 24 hours.

The state’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests at 3,118 and the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests at 30.5 percent.

With Monday’s four new coronavirus fatalities there have been 1,396 Utah deaths since the the start of the pandemic.

There were 39 new COVID-19 positives Monday in northern Utah. There have been 16,402 total cases in the Bear River district since the start of the outbreak, 12,239 from Cache County, 4,062 from Box Elder County and 82 in Rich County.

A total of 588 patients in the district have been hospitalized: 418 of those are Cache County residents with 165 from Box Elder County and five from Rich County.

Among the 16,402 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 14,287 have recovered.

Among the 49 deaths due to COVID-19 in the Bear River Health District 28 were in Box Elder County and 21 in Cache County. There have been 19.6 deaths per 100,000 residents in Box Elder County and 10.9 deaths per 100,000 in Cache County.

The state reported a total of 103,547 vaccines have been administered as of Monday, an increase of over 738 more than Sunday.

Utah’s new total for COVID-19 positive tests since the start of the pandemic in March has now reached 307,483. Over the course of the pandemic there have been 1,831,122 tests administered in Utah, 83,975 in the Bear River Health District.

Across the state current hospitalizations Monday grew to 554; that is 13 more than Sunday. There are 189 patients in intensive care units as of Monday. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 11,940.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 149,667 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,534 COVID deaths in Idaho with 969 positive tests in Franklin County, 298 positives in Bear Lake County and 269 in Oneida County.