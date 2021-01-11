August 15, 1943 – January 9, 2021 (age 77)

Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Sharon Spendlove Thompson, 77, passed away peacefully at her home with her family at her side on Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Bear River City, Utah.

She was born August 15, 1943 in Coalville, Utah, a daughter of Joseph Dewey and Alta Carter Spendlove. She was raised in Brigham City and graduated from Box Elder High School.

Sharon married Dee Jay Thompson on July 17, 1964 in the Logan Utah Temple.

Sharon loved working with children. She retired from the Box Elder School lunch program in 1997 and when her health permitted, volunteered as a reading aide.

Sharon was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She had a strong testimony of the Savior and enjoyed providing service to everyone. Sharon held numerous leadership and teaching positions. Her most memorable calling was serving with Dee Jay as missionaries in Sixth Crossing Wyoming in 2004.

Sharon’s hobbies included cross-stitching, scrapbooking, crafts, and reading. She and Dee Jay enjoyed many vacations and snowmobiling trips together and with their friends from Bear River. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband, Dee Jay; their daughter, Vanese (Brad) Bennett; son, Dean Joseph (Mica) Thompson; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two brothers, and two sisters. Many family and friends welcomed Sharon as she returned to her heavenly home.

A viewing will be held at 10:00am Saturday, January 16, 2021, followed by funeral services at 11:00am at the Bear River 2nd Ward, 5870 North 4700 West, Bear River City, Utah. The funeral service will be limited to close family and friends but will be available on live stream. Masks and social distancing are required for all services.

Interment will at the Bear River City Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Lynn Beard and staff, Atlas Homecare and Hospice nurses, and her neighbors, ward family, and friends for their love and support.

