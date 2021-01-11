January 5, 1935 – January 9, 2021 (age 86)

Victor Hugo Bohman Jr., 86, was reunited with his bride when he passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Brigham City Community Hospital from natural causes.

Victor was born on January 5, 1935 in Peterson, Utah, a son of Victor Hugo Sr., and Jessie Durrant Bohman. He graduated from Weber High School and attended Weber College. Victor served a mission in Canada.

He married his sweetheart, Thelda Moore on December 18, 1957 in the Los Angeles Temple. She preceded him in death on November 26, 2013.

Victor served in the US Army Reserves for six months of active duty, where he was a staff sergeant. Victor worked at Hi-land Dairy and Cream O’Weber and retired from Autoliv in 2009.

Victor was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, being in the Brigham City 22nd Ward, where he served in many callings. Victor and Thelda served as missionaries in the Family History Center in Brigham City and Cambodian Long Beach California Missions.

He loved to go to the Bohman homestead, baseball, football, woodworking and scouting where he earned his Silver Beaver.

Surviving are daughters, Marchelle Higley (Dan); Robin Westover (Floyd) both of Brigham City, Utah; sons, Todd Bohman (Jean) of Logan, Utah; Darin Bohman and Jeff Bohman of Brigham City, Utah; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Nancy Ann Tracy and Janet Knudson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Thelda.

Private Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 13 at 12:00 noon at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah. A private viewing will be held prior to the services from 10:30 – 11:45am.

Interment will in the Peterson Cemetery, Peterson, Utah, where military honors will be accorded by the Combined Veterans of Box Elder County.

