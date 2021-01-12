December 17, 1942 – January 11, 2021 (age 78)

Barbara Boehme, 78 passed away at her home on January 11, 2021 after a valiant and courageous battle with cancer.

Barb was born on December 17, 1942 in Ogden, Utah to Myron Butcher Manning and Grace “Cindy” Zaugg. She grew up in Ogden with her brother, Wayne Z. Manning and Cindy Kay Sewell. She graduated from Odgen High School.

A good friend set her up on a blind date with her boyfriend’s brother and she willingly went and boy are we glad she did. That is how she came to meet and marry our dad, William (Bill) Joel Boehme on July 20, 1962 in the Logan LDS temple. From this union there are two of us girls, Natalie and Patti.

Mom had many jobs throughout her life. She worked for the IRS for a number of years and then she worked at many convenience stores throughout her lifetime.

She loved to garden and grow little orange tomatoes and work in her yard and take care of all her flowers. She was a very independent lady. She loved to scrapbook and has made books for all her kids and Sister.

Barb has been alone for 19 years as Bill left her in May of 2001. She is survived by her daughters, Natalie Bean (Rodney) and Patti Keller (Jon).

Her legacy includes her grandchildren: Tracee Tillotson (Ryan), Brad Hamson (Lacy), Tyson Peterson, Nikki Keller, CoDee Peterson (Natalie), Lindsee Hamson-Done (Fred), Tyler Keller, Dylan Peterson, Kaytlynn Bean, Spenser Bean. Her great-grandchildren that affectionately called her “Little Granny”: Bailee and Gracee Tillotson, Braxton and Bosston Hamson, Evynne McGahee, Rylee Hamson-Done, Mariah, Zach, Kyle, and Sam Done.

She is also survived by her sister Cindy Sewell (Scott), her nephew Aaron Shock (Sandee) and niece Kristy Millaway (Mike). She is also survived by her faithful four-legged furry shadow: Lily

She was preceded in death by her husband, and parents, and her brother.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at White Pine Funeral Services Chapel, 753 South 100 East in Logan, Utah. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 – 8:00pm at White Pine Funeral Services, and prior to the services on Saturday from 10:00 – 10:45am.

Burial will be in the Leavitt’s Aultorest Memorial Park in Ogden, Utah.

