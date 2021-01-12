October 6, 1947 – January 10, 2021 (age 73)

Bonita (Bonnie) Lorene Johns Wilson, age 73, passed away January 10, 2021 in Smithfield, Utah.

She was born October 6, 1947, in Seattle, Washington to Allen Lee Johns, Jr. and Helen Lorene Cobain.

She married Clyde Bruce Wilson on June 11, 1971, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. After their marriage, she and her husband Clyde journeyed to New Jersey, where Clyde was stationed in the Army. After a few months there, they moved to Alexandria, Virginia while Clyde completed his enlistment in Washington, D.C. They then moved to Provo, Utah where they both graduated from BYU.

This was followed by their move to Redmond, Washington, where they lived until 2016. They then moved to Smithfield, Utah. Bonnie enjoyed homemaking, trips to the ocean, oil painting, crafts, and any activities that involved her family. She had her own interior design business and enjoyed helping others to beautify their homes.

Bonnie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, faithfully serving in various capacities in the Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society. She loved family history work and spent many hours working on her own history as well as teaching and helping others.

Bonnie is survived by her husband Clyde, of Smithfield, Utah; their two children, Kirk (Denise) Wilson of Lynnwood, Washington and Kristy (John) Rampton of Draper, Utah, with their two children Addison and Scarlett. She is also survived by her brother Allen (Tash) Johns of Provo, Utah and her sister, Jeanette (Robert) Modin, of Kenmore, Washington. She was predeceased by her sister, Colleen St. Vincent.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 15, 2021 at 1:00pm in the Smithfield North Stake Center, 155 West 400 North, Smithfield, Utah. A viewing will be held that same day from 11:30am – 12:30pm.

Interment will occur in the Pratt Cemetery, Alta, Wyoming, on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:00am.

For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed and may be viewed by clicking here. Event Code is: 44005

