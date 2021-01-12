BRHD overwhelmed with vaccine response; another COVID death in Northern Utah

A vial of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that receivedemergency use authorization is seen at George Washington University Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

LOGAN – The Bear River Health Department says it has received an overwhelming response to its COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

“We will begin our vaccination efforts for individuals 70 years of age and older the week of January 18, or sooner if the vaccine becomes available,” according to a BRHD post on social media. “COVID-19 vaccine is being administered by appointment to healthcare providers, first responders and K-12 staff only.”

The health department asked residents not to arrive to their clinics without an appointment.

“Please visit our website often for updates and for scheduling links for our upcoming clinics,” they added.

Utah reported 26 new coronavirus deaths Tuesday, 15 of which occurred before Dec. 22, 2020 and required several weeks to investigate.

One of the new fatalities is the 50th COVID death in northern Utah, a Cache County resident over 85 who was hospitalized at the time of death. There have been 28 deaths in Box Elder County and 22 in Cache County

Including the Tuesday report, there have now been 1,422 Utah coronavirus deaths since the the start of the pandemic.

Utah’s Tuesday report reflects 2,146 positive tests and 11,991 total tests since Monday for a positivity rate of 17.9 percent percent over the last 24 hours.

The state’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests at 2,946 and the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests at 29.3 percent.

There were 76 new COVID-19 positives Tuesday in northern Utah. There have been 16,478 total cases in the Bear River district since the start of the outbreak: 12,289 from Cache County, 4,085 from Box Elder County and 82 in Rich County.

A total of 592 patients in the district have been hospitalized: 420 of those are Cache County residents with 167 from Box Elder County and five from Rich County.

Among the 16,478 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 14,413 have recovered.

Among the 49 deaths due to COVID-19 in the Bear River Health District 28 were in Box Elder County and 21 in Cache County. There have been 19.6 deaths per 100,000 in Box Elder County and 10.9 deaths per 100,000 in Cache County.

The state reported a total of 110,531 vaccines have been administered as of Tuesday, an increase of 6,983 more than Monday.

Utah’s new total for COVID-19 positive tests since the start of the pandemic in March has now reached 309,629. Over the course of the pandemic there have been 1,843,113 tests administered in Utah, 84,546 in the Bear River Health District.

Across the state current hospitalizations Tuesday remained steady at 560.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 150,239 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,544 COVID deaths in Idaho with 973 positive tests in Franklin County, 304 positives in Bear Lake County and 271 in Oneida County.