Hyrum man arrested again for allegedly molesting second young girl

Booking photo for Miguel J. Gutierrez-Torres (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 44-year-old Hyrum man is in jail again for allegedly molesting another girl approximately 13 years ago. Miguel J. Gutierrez-Torres was arrested Thursday, shortly after being released from jail after posting bail.

Gutierrez-Torres was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with two new counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

In December, Cache County sheriff’s deputies were notified of an alleged abuse, after a 16-year-old girl claimed Gutierrez-Torres had touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions. The offenses were disclosed to a family member, who contacted agents at the Utah Division of Child and Family Services.

The alleged victim reported how Gutierrez-Torres inappropriately touched her breasts multiple times over the years. It reportedly began when she was between 8 and 10-years-old and happened at least 15 times.

As deputies began investigating the allegations, they discovered Gutierrez-Torres was the primary suspect in a similar sex assault investigation, reported three years ago. The case was later closed because the alleged victim was not willing to speak to law enforcement.

Prosecutors reopened the case this month, leading them to charge Gutierrez-Torres with the new crimes.

Gutierrez-Torres has denied inappropriately touching the girls. He told investigators that his relationship with the girls was fine.

During Monday’s arraignment, defense attorney Wayne Caldwell asked for Gutierrez-Torres to be released from jail again. He explained that his client wasn’t a threat to the community and the new case was closed previously because the allegations were unsubstantiated.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck noted that prosecutors had filed a motion to have Gutierrez-Torres held without bail. She ordered the suspect to remain incarcerated temporarily until a detention hearing is held Jan. 25.

Gutierrez-Torres faces a total of three charges of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony; and one count of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. He could face up to life in prison if found guilty.

