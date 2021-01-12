Latest RPI rankings released before region play begins

LOGAN – Teams throughout Northern Utah and Southeast Idaho are working to get any last minute make-up games in before region play begins later this week (Thursday for the girls, Friday for the boys in Region 11). The latest RPI rankings were released Monday by the Utah High School Activities Association and they reflect some changes from the inaugural rankings released last week.

For the boys, three Region 11 teams remain in the top 10 but their order has changed. For the girls, it still reflects a strong showing for Region 11 as all six teams are currently in the top 10.

Boys Region 11 RPI Rankings:

#6 – Logan (8-2)

#8 – Sky View (6-3)

#9 – Green Canyon (6-5)

#13 – Bear River (7-4)

#14 – Ridgeline (5-7)

#20 – Mountain Crest (2-6)

Green Canyon added to their win total Monday with a 50-41 win over Minico, Idaho in North Logan. The Mountain Crest Mustangs traveled to Tooele for a make-up game Monday but fell to the Buffaloes 57-40.

BOYS BASKETBALL THIS WEEK

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020

Mountain Crest vs Preston at 7 p.m. (game broadcast begins at 6:45 on 107.7 FM and streaming online here).

Sky View at Century, Idaho at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2020

Box Elder vs Viewmont at 7 p.m.

Preston at Hillcrest at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 14, 2020

Rich vs Cokeville, Wyoming at 5:30 p.m.

West Side at Soda Springs at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 15, 2020

Logan vs Mountain Crest at 7 p.m. (game broadcast begins at 6:45 on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, on the KVNU mobile app and streaming online here; the game will also be broadcast on 107.7 FM and streaming online here).

Ridgeline vs Green Canyon at 7 p.m. (game broadcast begins at 6:45 on 104.5 The Ranch, on the 104 The Ranch mobile app and streaming online here; the game will also be broadcast on 100.9 FM and streaming online here).

Bear River vs Sky View at 7 p.m. (the Bear River broadcast begins at 6:45 on 104.9 The Ranch, on the 104 The Ranch mobile app and streaming online here; the Sky View broadcast begins at 6:45 on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, on the 106.9 The FAN mobile app and streaming online here).

Box Elder at Woods Cross at 7 p.m.

Rich at Tabiona at 7 p.m.

Malad vs Aberdeen at 7 p.m.

West Side vs Bear Lake at 7:30 p.m.

Girls Region 11 RPI Rankings:

#3 – Ridgeline (7-4)

#4 – Green Canyon (8-2)

#5 – Sky View (8-2)

#6 – Logan (6-3)

#8 – Mountain Crest (5-6)

#9 – Bear River (5-7)

GIRLS BASKETBALL THIS WEEK

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020

Box Elder at Viewmont at 7 p.m.

Preston vs Century at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2020

West Side at Malad at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 14, 2020

Sky View vs Bear River at 7 p.m.

Green Canyon vs Ridgeline at 7 p.m.

Mountain Crest vs Logan at 7 p.m.

Preston vs Pocatello at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 15, 2020

Box Elder vs Woods Cross at 7 p.m.

Rich at Tabiona at 7 p.m.

Malad vs Bear Lake at 7 p.m.

West Side vs Soda Springs at 7:30 p.m.