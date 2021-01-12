Local 4-H organization teaching kids to build self-confidence and work as a team

LOGAN — Cache Makers, a local 4-H organization that uses technology, science and math has continued their programs during the pandemic using many online and downloadable tool kits for kids. And this Thursday they are sponsoring a competition involving drones.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Ari Gammon from Cache Makers said they will have an elementary division from 5 to 6p.m. and a middle school division from 7 to 8p.m.

“Both of these classes are similarly structured to our Lego League, where we’ll be learning how to react in real life situations like, lets say, a firefighter fighting a wildfire, or a police officer. You have to react quickly in a high-emergency situation. So with our drones, with this competition coming up, we’re going to be learning how to fly the drones and how to maneuver them. And, of course, because there’s only one controller, and there’s only one drone to have to learn how to work as a team, and effectively do it within the time limit,” she explained.

Gammon said it takes a lot of patience to learn how to fly a drone and the competition and working as a team helps kids to build confidence.

“Where you have to work as a team, not only are you working on your team working skills, but there is a lot of self-confidence that I’ve seen grow and develop in these kids. I can specifically think of one kid in mind, when they first started visiting the Maker Space, they were really quiet, they didn’t talk a lot. Then the more and more they were participating in all these events and all these things that we had, they really opened up and they shared. This person who comes is like one of the smartest kids there, it blows my mind how much they know.”

She said for the deadline to sign up for the drone competition is Wednesday at 5p.m. Other events coming up include a mini-log lighted log cabin project over three consecutive Wednesdays beginning January 20th and a Ham Radio camp the week of January 25th. Get more information at cachemakers.org.