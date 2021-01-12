Minor earthquake recorded in Box Elder County

TREMONTON – A 2.9 magnitude earthquake was detected approximately 10 miles southwest of Tremonton early Tuesday morning. According to the University of Utah seismograph station, the quake was reported to have occurred at 12:21 a.m. south of Thatcher Mountain.

An interactive map from the U.S. Geologic Survey, in coordination with the University of Utah, showed the quake was likely only felt by residents in the northwestern part of Box Elder County.

According to nearby reporting stations, slight shaking was reported in Tremonton and Elwood. There have been no reports of any damage as a result of the quake.

The U of U seismograph station recorded the epicenter of the quake was approximately 2 miles below the earth’s surface.

