Road rage incident leads to arrest of Idaho man

POCATELLO, Idaho — Police have arrested a 53-year-old McCammon, Idaho man accused of threatening another individual with a gun during a road rage incident. Robert C. Law was booked into the Bannock County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release, Idaho State Police received a 911 call regarding the suspected road rage incident at approximately 2 p.m. The caller stated that the driver of a 2021 Toyota Corolla allegedly pointed a gun at them during the incident. The complainant continued driving until troopers were able to locate the vehicles.

Idaho State Police conducted a traffic stop of the Toyota in Pocatello. Following an investigation, Law was arrested and booked into jail on aggravated assault charges.

