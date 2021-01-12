Shirley Joyce Patterson Oleson, our beloved mother, passed away on January 9, 2021, surrounded by family.

Shirley had many trials in her life. She overcame each and every trial with incredible strength. She had great faith in Jesus Christ and in His restored church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served faithfully in various church callings.

She loved her children, 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren with her whole heart. She will be missed by all those who loved her more than words can say.

She is survived by her children, Lori (Marty) Van Wagoner, Wendi (Jeff) Mortensen, Richard (Coridawn) Oleson, Mark (Shelley) Oleson, 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, her siblings, Renee Nelson, Donna Montgomery, Bill (Sandy) Patterson and Ray (DeAnn) Patterson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, her parents, William and Maude Patterson and sister Beth.

The family would like to thank all the health care workers at Logan Regional Hospital. Also, the many angels that took exceptional care of her at her home, Blacksmith Fork Assisted Living.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:00am at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the services at 10:00am.

The funeral services will be live-streamed and may be viewed by clicking here starting at 10:55am.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions precautions, we ask for masks to be worn by those who attend. Please also adhere to social distancing practices. If you have any symptoms, please respect the health of others by returning home and calling upon the family at another time.

