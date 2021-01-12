Utah State volleyball announces postponed 2020 schedule

LOGAN, Utah – Under the guidance of first-year head coach Rob Neilson, Utah State volleyball has announced its 2020 competition schedule to be played this spring.

The Aggies will play a 16-match conference-only schedule. All teams will play each other twice on back-to-back days in one location, rather than the traditional home-and-home schedule. Each program will play two matches against six teams, while the final two weekends of the season will include single matches against the other four teams.

“Through a pandemic, uncertainty, adversity and continuous change, our players have relentlessly prepared for a chance to compete,” Neilson said. “We are excited for the opportunity to play a conference-only 2021 spring schedule.”

Utah State will open the season at home, hosting Wyoming on Feb. 5 and 6. The team will then take to the road for two weekends, playing at Boise State, Feb. 12-13, and at Fresno State, Feb. 26-27. The Aggies return home to host UNLV on March 5 and 6, before playing at San Diego State, March 12-13. The final two-match weekend will find USU hosting Air Force, March 19-20.

For the final two weeks of the season, the Aggies will host Nevada on March 25, then play at Colorado State on March 27. The final home match will bring San José State to Logan for a match on April 1, while the regular season will conclude at New Mexico on April 3.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance at USU volleyball matches will be limited. The spring volleyball schedule is subject to change, as teams adhere to all COVID-19 protocols. Fans should check the USU Athletics website, www.utahstateaggies.com, for the most up-to-date information including match times and locations. All changes will also be announced on the team social media pages.