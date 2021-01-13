Case delayed for Providence man arrested during child sex sting operation

Booking photo for Jon Wesley Erickson (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — The case for a 32-year-old Providence man accused of driving to Davis County to have sex with a 13-year-old girl remains on hold. Jon W. Erickson was arrested July 23 after trying to flee from law enforcement.

Erickson participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference. He was previously charged with one count of enticing a minor over the internet, a second-degree felony; two counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor and one count of failing to stop at the command of law enforcement, all third-degree felonies.

Defense attorney Wayne Caldwell asked for the case to be continued further until an in-person preliminary hearing could be scheduled.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck expressed optimism that coronavirus restrictions may begin to be lifted sometime between March and June. She ordered Erickson to appear again in court March 24.

According to an arrest report, Erickson had allegedly used a smartphone app to communicate with an undercover agent, posing as a teenage girl. He sent two sexually explicit photos of himself to the agent and later agreed to meet at a predetermined location in Davis County.

Agents were waiting for Erickson and tried to question him. He allegedly took off in his vehicle and tried to flee, driving back to Providence and failing to follow multiple commands from deputies and troopers that attempted to pull him over.

The report stated that Erickson eventually surrendered to Cache County sheriff’s deputies. He admitted to sexting and driving to meet someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl for the purposes of having sex. He also disclosed knowing that the police were attempting to stop him.

Erickson is currently out of jail after posting $25,000 bail. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

