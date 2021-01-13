Helen Sparrow Carter, 78, passed away January 11, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Honeyville, Utah.

She was born June 6, 1942 in Preston, Idaho, the daughter of John Dahle and Rhoda Cahoon Sparrow. She grew up as a farm girl and enjoyed the country life. She was a cheerleader at West Side High School and graduated from West Side.

After graduation, she attended one year of beauty school. Helen worked most of her life at the Franklin County Assessor’s Office and gained many life-long friends.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings in life.

Helen was a very strong, independent woman that endured many trials in her life. She never complained much and always pushed through. Her positive attitude and the love she had for life and people will forever live on. Her family was always most important to her.

She was blessed with four children from her first marriage: Mike, Kym, K’Lynne and Kalee. Then with her second marriage, she gained six more children to love: Craig, Toni, Janilee, Robin, Penny and Justin.

Helen took pride in her home. It was always clean, clothes ironed, and the grass was always mowed. Mom loved a cold Coke to sip on and chocolate treats by her side.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Mike (Aleta) Phillips, Kym Julander, K’Lynne (Ryan) Gardner; and Kalee (Russell) Bair; by 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and by a brother, Rick (Tami) Sparrow. She was preceded in death by her parents; by a brother, Jacob James Sparrow; and by a son-in-law, Shawn Jensen.

The family would like to thank all those involved in Helen’s care. Thanks to Home Health, Hospice and Dr. Beckstead. A special thanks to her daughter, K’Lynne for taking mom into her home the last few months- which made it possible for her to have family at her side, and eat all the shrimp and donuts she could.

Please join us for a Celebration of Helen’s Life on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 12:00 noon in the Preston 3rd/10th Ward Chapel, 155 North 200 West, Preston, Idaho.

The services will be streamed live and may be viewed Saturday at 12:00 noon by clicking here.

A viewing will be held Saturday from 10:30 – 11:30am at the church. Please observe all Covid-19 guidelines.

Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.