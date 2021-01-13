April 9, 1937 ~ January 8, 2021 (age 83)



Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, Jay Ronald Goodell, 83, passed away peacefully at his home in the early morning hours of Friday, January 8, 2021.

He was born on April 9, 1937 in Ogden, Utah, the son of Everett Moran and Sarah Burton Goodell.

Jay was raised in Ogden Utah, then moved to Willard at the age of 6, where he spent much of his childhood working for many great families and friends. Jay graduated from Box Elder High School in 1957.

Jay married the love of his life, Claudia Ann Thompson, on October 28, 1960 in Elwood, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized on April 19, 1979 in the Ogden Utah LDS Temple. Jay and Claudia celebrated 60 wonderful years together in October 2020.

Jay worked for American Food Stores, Ralph Taylor training and jockeying race and cutter horses, Mund Well Drilling, Weber County Ice Rink, and the Weber County Fire Department/District where he served as Fire Chief and was instrumental in bringing the Paramedic and EMS program to Weber County. Jay retired from the Fire District in 1991 with full honors. Many lifelong friends and fond memories were made during his time at the fire department. Jay also served in the National Guard from 1960 – 1962.

Jay was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held various callings through the years. He and Claudia served a Service Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Inter-City Ogden Mission.

Jay was born to be a cowboy and spent many hours in a saddle herding cattle and sheep. Jay had a great love for good horses and a favorite fishing hole. Jay and his partner Ray Alvey won the Cutter Racing Division B World Championship. Out of necessity Jay taught himself to shoe horses and for many years was a farrier around Weber County and surrounding areas. Jay particularly enjoyed working around the race track.

Jay enjoyed the outdoors and relished fishing. Known by family and friends as an expert angler, Jay was usually disgusted as he was outfished by his faithful fishing companion Claudia. Jay kept a yearly garden and loved sharing the harvest with family, friends and anyone who would stop by the house.

Jay will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, for always having a white handkerchief and sharp pocketknife at the ready, for his hard work ethic and for his love of family and friends.

Jay is survived by his loving wife, Claudia; children, Randy (Shelley) Goodell of Farr West, Utah; Sally (Wayne) Pugsley of Park Valley, Utah; Trisa (Scott) Linford of Sundance, Wyoming; and daughter from a previous marriage, Cindy (Richard) Miller of Camden, Tennessee. Jay is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and sisters Karen Rasmussen and Janice Summers.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa Rasmussen, brother George Goodell, sisters Beverly Schroeder and Carol Gardiner and great-grandson Lincoln Howard Linford.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:00am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Heritage Building, 2100 North 2000 West, Farr West, Utah.

Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah and Thursday from 9:30 – 10:30am at the church. Masks and social distancing is requested for those attending.

Interment will follow at the Ogden City Cemetery.

The family would like to express their gratitude to: Encompass Health Hospice especially: Miller, Tammy, Dani, and Angie for their kindness towards Dad in his final days. Dr. Seth Lewis, not only an amazing physician but a great friend and confidant. Joel, Emma, and Bobby from Lindquist Mortuary for their service, compassion and love.

