May 24, 1940 – January 11, 2021 (age 80)

Beloved husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, friend and faithful servant of God, Joseph David Barnes left this mortal life and began his heavenly journey on January 11, 2021 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Dad was born on May 24, 1940 in Preston, Idaho to David Lorenzo Barnes and Norma Ann Henderson Barnes and lived his life as a beloved only child. He was a proud graduate of the Marsh Valley School district and was known for his friendly demeanor and quick wit.

On February 3, 1961, he married his sweetheart Carolyn Cleo Schwartz in the Logan LDS Temple. During their 60 years together, Dad and Mom were blessed with six children, Jodi Ann James, Idaho Falls, Idaho; Vicki Larkin (Dean), Malad, Idaho; Adele Miller (Jack), Salmon, Idaho; Amy Dejarnett, Pocatello, Idaho; Joey Barnes (Shenise), Malad, Idaho; Josh Barnes (Shannon), Malad, Idaho.

Dad spent his lifetime working to provide for his family logging long hours at Thiokol, Idaho Department of Transportation, Hess Lumber, and the Cattlemen’s Association. Together with his teammate, Mom and Dad provided a loving home of safety, acceptance, and support.

Dad had many hobbies and talents. He loved horses and was a proficient farrier and leather worker. He loved the outdoors and spent many weekends camping and hunting with his children teaching them about nature and wildlife. As a grandfather he was always available for a visit as a friend, spiritual adviser, or confidant. He relished each child individually and was diligent in maintaining contact regardless of physical distance.

Dad genuinely loved people had a special way of making everyone feel loved and welcome. He was the first person with a smile and kind word and was known for his frequent visits to the businesses in town to “chat”.

One of his primary strengths was a great love, appreciation, and dedication to his Savior. He spent his life studying the gospel, reading the scriptures, and teaching eternal truths. He taught by example and willingly shared his testimony with his family and friends. He lived his life following the commandment “Love One Another”. Because of his eternal knowledge, dad was prepared to meet his maker. His last days were spent meeting with his family expressing his desire that they follow the gospel so they could remain an eternal family.

Dad is survived by his sweetheart, children and their spouses and many grand kids and great-grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents, father, and mother-in-law, Hayli Barnes, granddaughter, Jamie Marie Hess Barnes, daughter-in-law and James James, son-in-law.

As a family we are grateful for the compassionate health service of Dr. Robert Hodson, DO, Encompass and Symbi Hospice and the St. John Relief Society. We are especially grateful for our own special nurse, daughter-in-law Shannon Barnes.

Services will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Malad Idaho Stake Center, 1250 North 1100 West, Malad City, Idaho at 1:00pm.

A viewing will be held prior to the services at the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North, Malad City, Idaho beginning at 10:30am and concluding at 12:30pm.

Dad’s physical resting place will be the St. John Cemetery, Malad City, Idaho.

In Dad’s own words . . . “it’s not goodbye, it’s I will see you later”.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.