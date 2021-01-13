August 24, 1939 – January 11, 2021 (age 81)

Our beloved Mom, LeeAnn Schaerrer Schvaneveldt passed peacefully from this life Tuesday, January 11, 2021 with her children by her side.

LeeAnn was born August 24, 1939 in Payson Utah. She was the first child born to Ramona and Stewart Schaerrer, and was blessed with four siblings whom she loved dearly.

LeeAnn spent the majority of her growing up years in Payson, Utah moving to Chicago, Illinois at the age of 1 for a short time. It was during these years that LeeAnn learned valuable skills of hard work, patience, sacrifice and positivity, skills that would continue to bless her throughout her life.

She attended Peteetneet School in Payson and graduated from Payson High School in 1957. After high school LeeAnn began her college adventure by attending Snow College, BYU and later moving to Logan to attend Utah State University.

While living in Logan, she met and married Calder Schvaneveldt. They made their home in Logan and welcomed 3 children, Robert, Larissa and Sheri Lee. She loved being at home with her children and provided them a home of fun, laughter, encouragement and unconditional love.

Holidays were special, each being experienced with a tradition and memory that is cherished today. Family trips, reunions, camping adventures and day to day life came with opportunities to learn from her and provided a way for her to express her love to her family.

When her children were all in school, LeeAnn began her career as an elementary school lunch lady. She loved her work and made many dear friends. She was known to make the typical school lunch into a tasty meal and her delicious salads were in high demand by teachers and staff.

LeeAnn was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many callings that blessed her life. She had a deep abiding testimony of her Savior and trusted him during every trial and difficulty. LeeAnn’s life was filled with service. Crocheting hot pads, baby blankets and burp cloths to give to friends and family. She served in the temple and blessed the lives of many friends by making sure they could go to the temple each week. She played secret Santa each Christmas by ensuring someone’s holiday season was made bright by giving them gifts and a delicious Christmas dinner. She served humbly and without desire for recognition. She possessed a quiet strength and always looked for the opportunity to strengthen those around her.

LeeAnn had many titles throughout her life; daughter, sister, mom, aunt, cousin, friend, lunch lady, neighbor, but her very favorite being “Nana”. Her grandchildren’s interests in sports became her favorite past time. She traveled far and often to watch a game and was their biggest cheerleader. Win or lose, she made sure they knew she was proud of their effort. She adored her grandchildren fiercely and left a lasting legacy for them to follow.

Lee Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her baby sister Kathryn, and many extended family members. She is survived by her three children. Robert Garr Schvaneveldt, Logan, Utah; Larissa (Bryson) Swasey, Mendon, Utah; Sheri Lee (Jared) Bauer, Star, Idaho. Her grandchildren – Isaac (Elise) Swasey, Adam Swasey, Sister Sabrina Swasey (Colorado Denver South LDS mission), Elder Thomas Bauer (Michigan Detroit LDS Mission), Abby Swasey, Clara Bauer, Luke Bauer, and Nick Bauer, as well as her siblings, Grant (Lucy) Schaerrer, Vickie (Ken) Larsen, and Connie (Bob) Conley.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Logan 15th Ward LDS Church, 600 North 100 West, Logan, Utah with a viewing prior to services from 10:30 – 11:30am.

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here. Password: LeeAnn

The family wishes to thank the entire staff at McKay Dee Hospital for their kindness, love and compassion as they cared for our Mom.