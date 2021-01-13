Logan residents invited to complete well-being survey

LOGAN – City officials here are urging local residents to participate in a statewide online survey of Utahns’ perceptions of their personal wellbeing.

“The goal of this survey is to better understand the life conditions of people in Utah cities and towns,” according to project head Dr. Courtney Flint of the Department of Sociology, Social Work and Anthropology at Utah State University. “We’re trying to see how different aspects of well-being vary from person to person and place to place. The results of the survey will be shared with Logan officials to help with general city planning and decision-making.”

Flint said that adults aged 18 or older who are full- or part-time residents of Logan can access the online survey at http://tinyurl.com/ydg55oh8

Although the survey is comprehensive, it should only take about 10 minutes for residents to complete. City officials are hoping that survey participants will encourage other adults in their households and communities to complete the survey as well.

The online survey is available in both English and Spanish.

Flint explains that the well-being research effort was originally started in partnership with USU Extension Services prior to the coronavirus outbreak in March. The text of the survey has since been modified to allow participants to also assess the pandemic’s impact on their perceptions of well-being.

Flint is a community resource specialist for USU Extension. She holds degrees from Northern Arizona University, the University of Colorado (Boulder) and Penn State University. Her areas of professional expertise include community sociology and engagement, natural resource sociology and interdisciplinary ecosystem science.

“As a natural resource sociologist and community resource specialist,” Flint explains, “the focus of my work is on how people relate to the natural environment and resources; how they make sense of changes and vulnerabilities in their landscapes; and their capacity for collective action. I’m interested in providing sound data to support local decisions on land use, natural resource management and community well-being.”

Although the survey does collect some demographic data, Flint says survey participants are guaranteed anonymity.

Anyone having questions about the wellbeing survey can contact Flint at 435-797-8635.