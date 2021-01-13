Sarah Maurine Turner Burt (Updated)

August 25, 1930 – January 9, 2021 (age 90)

The world lost a grand and classy lady with the passing of Sarah Maurine Turner Burt on Saturday January 9, 2021. She was warmly greeted by her loving husband Lyle and so many friends and family.

Maurine, as she was known to all, was born on August 25, 1930, in Oasis, Utah, to Drucilla Gillins Turner and Arthur Mason Turner. She was the fifth of six children born to Dru and Art. Her birth was followed four years later by yet another brother, ensuring her position as the sole daughter in a family of five sons.

When she was three, the family moved to Logan, Utah and settled into the current family home located at 152 West Center Street. Maurine attended Logan public schools and graduated in 1947.

She was friendly and made a wide range of friends, which lasted until the day she died. While she was teased by her older brothers, she was always the princess of the family.

She met Sterling Lyle Burt in 1949 and they married in the living room of the Turner family’s Center Street home on September 14, 1950. Lyle and Maurine lived in Logan while Lyle completed his bachelors degree at Utah State University.

They moved in 1957 to California to seek their fortune in the Golden State. Lyle became employed by a succession of aerospace companies, and they moved, and they moved, and they moved. Las Cruces, New Mexico; Fullerton and Sacramento, California; Waco and Houston, Texas; all became homes for the growing family.

Born to Maurine and Lyle were Jayne (Greg) Johnson, Julie (Jeff) West, Patrick Burt, Barbara Hormell, and Timothy Burt.

Maurine graduated with a bachelors degree in interior design and spent several years designing offices, and enjoyed decorating and designing the family homes across the country.

After Lyle’s retirement, Lyle and Maurine served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hong Kong, an experience they enjoyed tremendously. They built a beautiful desert home in Kayenta, in Ivins, Utah, where they always welcomed friends and family. They lived there for 13 years, until moving to Logan in 2009, back to Maurine’s family home.

Maurine served her church and faith in a wide variety of positions in the Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary, including serving recently in the Terrace Grove Assisted Living Center.

Maurine welcomed everyone into her life and became an instant friend, no matter the age difference, in all the places she lived. She tried to attend to every important event in every family member’s and friend’s life. She leaves behind a trail of friends who count her as their best friend.

Maurine is survived by 4 children (Jayne, Julie, Pat, and Tim), 17 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved Lyle, a daughter (Barbara), and a grandchild (Morgan Clifford).

A viewing will be held on Thursday evening, January 14, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the White Pine Funeral Services, located at 753 South 100 East, Logan, Utah.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, January 15, 2021, at the Logan First Ward, 89 South 200 West in Logan, Utah for family and close friends, with appropriate masking and social distancing observed.

There will be a Zoom video meeting for those who are unable to attend the service. Please click here to join.

Webinar ID: 994 3999 4807

Passcode: 255567

A graveside service will be held for family members only at the Logan City Cemetery, where Maurine will be laid to rest next to her husband of 70 years.

