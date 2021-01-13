Pearlene Ida Sweet Call

November 16, 1948 – January 5, 2021 (age 72)

Pearlene Ida Call, 72; of Inkom, Idaho passed away on January 5, 2021.

She was born November 16, 1948 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Alvin Radale and Bessie Pearl Gould Sweet.

Pearlene married Terry John Call on December 16, 1977 in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho.

They had lived in Grace and Soda Springs, Idaho until moving to Inkom, Idaho in 2003 where they have lived since.

Pearlene was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

When she was younger she loved to ride her horse Triger. She enjoyed traveling, reading, playing cards and word search puzzles. She also liked painting ceramics and recording movies.

She is survived by her husband, Terry John Call, Sr. of Inkom, Idaho and her three daughters, Ruth (Nick) Slagle of Inkom, Idaho, Tonya Hess of Inkom, Idaho, Tara Mclain of Montpelier, Idaho and three sons, Terry John (Kristy) Call Jr. of Pocatello, Idaho, John (Tonda) Strong of Texas, Allen Coon of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and a sister Suzanne Pearl Sylvan Monta Davis of Kansas.

She was preceded in death by a son Joshua Grant Call, a twin brother, RaDean Clyde Sweet, brother Cecil Alvin Sweet, a sister Sondra Kay Meek and a granddaughter AnaLee May Howell.

Services will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 11:00am at the Sims Funeral Home, 139 East 200 South, Soda Springs, Idaho. Family will visit with friends Wednesday from 10:00 – 10:45am prior to service.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sims Funeral Home.