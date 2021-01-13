Video competition to highlight the best of Cache Valley

Courtesy Imagine Cache.com

LOGAN — There are a lot of different fronts that Cache County is going to need to plan for the future, from housing policy, to keeping green space, to protecting agricultural lands. All of these things are going to be a big part of the discussion as the population continues to grow. One of those plans involve a county project called Imagine Cache.

It is a chance for people to appreciate Cache Valley but also to provide public input on long term planning. Your first opportunity through Imagine Cache is to plan how to keep accessibility to outdoor activities and trails.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Cache County’s Trail & Active Transportation coordinator Carly Lansche talked about a video competition coming up.

“We’ve asked folks to submit videos or a slide show of them kind of explaining or showcasing what makes Cache Valley such a great place to live, work and play and just call home. So we opened up a video competition, we’ve got three cash prizes that people can win. The first place winner will get $300 dollars, the 2nd place will get $200 and the 3rd place winner will get one-hundred dollars in cash,” Lansche said.

She said they really don’t have a limit on the length of the video that people can submit and residents can get creative.

“You can… showcase whatever you want about the valley. Maybe you have some drone footage of Logan Canyon in the fall, perhaps you just have a story that you want to tell of someone who grew up here and has seen how things have stayed the same and how they’ve changed with time and..talk us through what that might have looked like.”

Lansche said they are seeking videos until January 24th and they’ll post the video on their website and determine the winners by way of a poll of the community. For more information, visit ImagineCache.com.