Wilma Hansen Hampton

Wilma H. Hampton passed away at her home in Ivins, Utah on January 6, 2021.

The youngest of four children she was born to William “Bill” and Margaret B. Hansen (Sorenson) on December 11, 1939.

She grew up in Amalga, Utah; attended schools in Smithfield and Richmond, Utah. She married Raleigh G. Jardine, they were later divorced. She then married Devor Hampton and the couple relocated to Preston, Idaho.

She was employed at Albertson’s in Logan for over 20 years, where she earned multiple awards for her performance and dedication to the company.

She then relocated to the Murray area where she joined her son in his business. She was very instrumental helping her son build Jardine’s Professional Collision Centers into a successful entity. Soon after retiring from the collision centers she relocated to the Ogden area. Where she joined John Paras Furniture for several years.

Her final move was to the St. George area where she purchased a home in Ivins. She loved looking at the Red Mountain from her living room window, the warmer climate, being close to her children and the activities the area afforded her. One of which was driving through Snow Canyon State Park, continuing to drive on to Veyo where she loved to stop at the local pie shop for a piece of banana cream pie.

Once again, shortly after her move to Ivins, she took a job at Kitchen Collections where she loved meeting the athletes visiting the area for the senior games and other events. She also loved driving support for her daughter, Brook, an avid cyclist, and meeting the folks in the riding/racing community.

In her youth, her passion was raising and riding horses. She loved the hours she spent outdoors with them and working on the farm with her dad. Her love for the outdoors remained with her throughout her life. She loved gardening, camping, boating and occasionally fishing). She loved traveling across the country, Hawaii and Mexico with her family whether it be by RV, airplane or car. She simply loved seeing new places and experiencing the culture of the areas she visited. She was a lover of sports and enjoyed watching football but her favorite spectator sport was basketball. She loved sitting down to a Utah Jazz game on T.V. while crocheting afghans for her family and friends. She was always thrilled when she could attend a live Jazz game at their arena in Salt Lake City.

Wilma was also a lover of the arts. She played the piano, sketched, painted, and attended theatrical productions whenever possible. While living in Ivins she joined a Red Hat Ladies group. It was always a fun day for her donning a red hat, wearing a RHL pin and enjoying lunch and social time with the ladies. She also was a member of Daisy Dames which enjoyed lunch once a month especially trying out the newest dining spots in the area and playing a friendly game of cards after the meal.

One of the accomplishments Wilma was most proud of is that at the age of 69 she went back to school and completed her high school education. She was the speaker for her class at their commencement.

Wilma was known for her generosity, her wit, beautiful smile and infectious laugh. She was an amazing mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. She loved each one of her children and their families unconditionally being not only a parent and grandparent to each one but a friend, mentor, role model and confidante. There are no words that can truly express what a loss she is to her family and how much she will be missed.

Wilma is survived by her four children, their spouses: Vickie J. Smith (Reid), Katy, Texas; Guy W. Jardine (Domani), Smithfield, Utah, Sherry L. Peterson (Steve), Spanaway, Washington and Brookanne J. Mickelson (Scott), Ivins, Utah and families (nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren); two step-sons: Scott and Seth Hampton and their families as well as her best friend and companion these past few years, her dog, Benji.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Margaret; her brother, Daryl and both sisters, Marilyn Hansen and RaNae Blanchard; her husband Devor Hampton; a grandson, Christian Smith and her beloved dog, Prince.

Because of COVID-19 a memorial service will be held for Wilma at a later date when family and friends can safely gather together to celebrate this most amazing and loved woman’s life.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at McMillan Mortuary.