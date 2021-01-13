With 53 COVID-19 deaths in Utah the last two days, the state nears 1,500 coronavirus fatalities

LOGAN – Utah reported 27 new coronavirus deaths Wednesday, nine of which occurred before Dec. 23, 2020 and required the Office of the Medical Examiner to conduct investigations which took several weeks to complete.

Including the Wednesday report there have now been 1,449 Utah coronavirus deaths since the the start of the pandemic.

The state’s Wednesday report includes 2,899 new positives since Tuesday. Also reported today are 2,289 cases backfilled from June until today, which have not been included in case counts due to incomplete or unverified information.

There are 410 new COVID-19 positives Wednesday in northern Utah, which the Bear River Health Department said resulted from reporting changes made by the state and also from lab delays. There have been 16,888 total cases in the Bear River district since the start of the outbreak.

A total of 596 patients in the district have been hospitalized: 423 of those are Cache County residents with 168 from Box Elder County and five from Rich County.

Among the 16,888 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 14,521 have recovered.

The state’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests at 2,840 and the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests at 27.8 percent.

The state reported a total of 124,884 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday, an increase of 14,354 more than Tuesday.

Utah’s new total for COVID-19 positive tests since the start of the pandemic in March has now reached 314,817. Over the course of the pandemic there have been 1,855,385 tests administered in Utah, 85,511 of them in the Bear River Health District.

Across the state current hospitalizations Wednesday remained steady at 566 and the state reports close to 90 percent capacity in intensive care beds.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 151,273 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,556 COVID deaths in Idaho with 976 positive tests in Franklin County, 308 positives in Bear Lake County and 272 in Oneida County.