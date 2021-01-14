Logan man arrested on suspected date rape pleads not guilty

Booking photo for Casey C. Bingham (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 39-year-old Logan man accused of raping a woman during a date in 2019 has waived his rights to a preliminary hearing. Casey C. Bingham was booked into the Cache County Jail in February and later released on bail.

Bingham participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon, appearing by web conference. He was previously charged with one count of rape, a first-degree felony.

Defense attorney Grant Morrison told the court they wished to waive their rights to the preliminary hearing, where a judge would have determined whether prosecutors had sufficient evidence to bind Bingham over for trial.

Bingham spoke briefly, telling the court he was “not guilty”.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Bingham to appear again in court March 2.

Cache County sheriff’s deputies began investigating Bingham in November 2019, when a woman claimed he raped her after going to a club in Ogden. The two had a previous relationship and recently had reconnected on social media.

Bingham allegedly offered to drive the alleged victim home because she looked intoxicated. After arriving at her residence, he asked to stay, so he could sober up.

The woman gave him permission to stay for a little while. Later that evening he reportedly raped her.

Deputies suspect that Bingham or someone else slipped a drug into the alleged victim’s drink while they were at the club. She remembered leaving her glass at a table unattended several times during the evening.

Bingham hasn’t had any prior major involvements with law enforcement. Detectives questioned him before his arrest but he has refused to cooperate.

Bingham is currently out of jail after posting $50,000 bond. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com