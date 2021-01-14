PHOTO GALLERY: USU 57, San Diego St 45

Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) dribbles the ball as San Diego State guard Terrell Gomez defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Photos by pool photographer Eli Lucero
Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) drives to the basket as San Diego State forward Aguek Arop (33) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State forward Alphonso Anderson (10) shoots the ball as San Diego State guard Jordan Schakel (20) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Brock Miller (22) celebrates after the Aggies defeated San Diego State 57-45 in an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) knocks the ball dout of bounds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) grabs a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher argues with a ref during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Brock Miller (22) looks to pass the ball as San Diego State guard Jordan Schakel defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell (11) dribbles the ball as Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) dribbles the ball as San Diego State guard Adam Seiko defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) passes the ball as San Diego State guard Jordan Schakel (20) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State guard Jordan Schakel (20) dribbles the ball as Utah State guard Brock Miller (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State guard Terrell Gomez (3) dribbles the ball as Utah State guard Steven Ashworth defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State head coach Craig Smith argues a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) brings the ball down the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State forward Aguek Arop fights for a rebound against Utah State guard Brock Miller during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State guard Trey Pulliam knocks the ball out of the hands of Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State forward Justin Bean takes a shot as San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell (11) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell (11) fights for a rebound against Utah State forward Justin Bean during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Sean Bairstow (2) drives to the basket as San Diego State guard Trey Pulliam defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State guard Trey Pulliam (4) gets fouled by Utah State center Trevin Dorius (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State guard Trey Pulliam (4) passes the ball as Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher yells instructions to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Utah State Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell (11) looks to pass the ball as Utah State guard Marco Anthony defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Rollie Worster (24) and San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell (11) go after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)