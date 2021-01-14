PHOTO GALLERY: USU 57, San Diego St 45

Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) dribbles the ball as San Diego State guard Terrell Gomez defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!