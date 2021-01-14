Preliminary hearing postponed for Logan man suspected of date rape

Booking photo for Karsten Hinckley (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A preliminary hearing remains on hold for a 25-year-old Logan man suspected in a date rape crime. Karsten M. Hinckley was arrested in 2019 and later released on $40,000 bond.

Hinckley participated in a virtual hearing Wednesday morning in 1st District Court, appearing by web conference. He was previously charged with rape and forcible sodomy, both first-degree felonies.

Defense attorney Ed Brass asked for the preliminary hearing to be postponed until in-person hearings can held. During the hearing, prosecutors will present their evidence in the case and a judge will determine whether to bind Hinckley over for trial.

Referring to the case’s delay, partially due to COVID-19 restrictions, Brass said this is a strange time for everyone.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck expressed optimism that coronavirus restrictions may begin to be lifted sometime between March and June. She ordered Hinckley to appear again in court March 24.

Logan City police officers began investigating Hinckley after the alleged victim contacted 911 on Dec. 26, 2019. She claimed that she was on a date with the suspect when he sexually assaulted her.

Hinckley cooperated with police when they contacted him hours later. He was booked into the Cache County Jail and later released on pretrial supervision after posting bail.

Hinckley didn’t speak during Wednesday’s hearing. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com