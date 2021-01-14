Preliminary hearing postponed for men charged with armed robbery

Left to right: Booking photos for Matthew K. Archuleta and Luis A. Maldanado (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — The preliminary hearing for two men suspected in an armed robbery has been postponed. Luis A. Maldanado and Matthew K. Archuleta were booked Oct. 29 into the Cache County Jail, where they are being held without bail.

Maldanado, a 30-year-old Logan man, and Archuleta, a 27-year-old Logan man, both participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. Both have been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; multiple counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and several misdemeanors.

Defense attorneys for both men asked for the preliminary hearing to be postponed, where a judge would determine whether prosecutors have sufficient evidence to bind the suspects over for trial. They asked for another date when they would have more time to cross-examine witnesses and evidence.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck rescheduled the half-day hearing for Feb 16.

On Oct. 13, Logan City police officers were called to the north Burger King, near 1030 N. Main on report of a burglary. Multiple witnesses reported three individuals had placed an order in the drive-through lane. As they were waiting for their food, one of the men, suspected to be Archuleta, walked into the restaurant and began arguing with the employees about the delay.

The man returned to his vehicle to continue waiting and proceeded to start arguing with another group, in a neighboring car. As the confrontation continued, Archuleta and Maldanado allegedly brandished a shotgun and handgun, robbing the occupants of the other vehicle.

The suspects never fired either weapon. They took an undisclosed amount of cash and drove away.

Police believe the suspects then threatened the occupants of another vehicle shortly after the robbery. The alleged victims were driving on Main St. when Archuleta and Maldanado allegedly drove alongside and pointed a rifle at them.

Both suspects have previously been ordered to remain in jail. Either could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Officers claim the third suspect was a juvenile. He was transferred to the Cache Valley Youth Center.

