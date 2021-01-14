Smithfield man arrested for theft at local auto shop

Booking photo for Wesley L. Huber (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A Smithfield man was arrested for an alleged burglary at a local auto shop on Christmas Eve. Wesley L. Huber, a 34 year old, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Cache County Jail for multiple offenses.

According to an arrest report, a suspect broke a second story window to gain entry into the business, taking tools, automotive accessories, propane tanks, and stereo equipment.

Logan City police officers claim that at the scene of the crime, a set of tire tread and shoe tread impressions were seen in the snow and photographed.

Huber was identified as a suspect by the owner of the auto shop. He had previously been trespassed from the business.

Investigators determined Huber owned both a vehicle and a pair of shoes matching the tread marks left at the scene of the crime. Upon being interviewed, Huber admitted that he may have been at the auto shop, but could not recall for certain if he had.

Further investigations showed that Huber was renting a storage unit in Logan, and upon attaining a warrant, several items that had been allegedly stolen from the auto shop were located inside. According to storage unit records, Huber was the only one listed on the lease.

When investigators questioned Huber a second time regarding the recovered items, he declined to speak.

Huber was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with theft, a second-degree felony; burglary, a third-degree felony; and two misdemeanors for criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.

Judge Brian Cannell assigned Huber a public defender, and allowed for him to be released from jail on pretrial supervision. He also ordered him to appear again in court Jan. 19.

Huber spoke only briefly during Thursday’s arraignment. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.