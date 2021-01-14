Study shows Utah leads the region in tele-work

The Utah Foundation is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit research organization. They have on their website a look back at 2020, basically everything that was learned about Utah last year.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, Shawn Teigen, research director for the organization was our guest. He has authored a report on tele-work, which became popular early on in the pandemic.

The report showed that more than half of Utah’s households have at least one person that has made what might be a permanent shift to remote work in the past 12 months.

“Yeah and we are leading the mountain states, all of our neighbors in Montana, we’re beating all of them, and we’re far ahead of the national average as well, for the number of people who have seen somebody in the household move, kind of, to a remote work situation”, he said.

Teigen said they looked at it from an employee and an employer angle and saw basically the same thing for each group. That there are some serious advantages to working remotely as an employee, such as saving money on the commute, maybe being a little bit more tied in with what’s going on with your family and household, and perhaps productivity that benefits both employees and employers.

“But, there are some drawbacks as well that we found, and I guess we’ll see how things shake out in the end. But just over the summer into fall, we saw some decreases in people working remotely. And that’s for a whole host of different reasons, but it will be interesting to know once we get through this whole pandemic, where it’s all going to shake out, and where people are going to be at the end of the day.”

You can read the whole report at Utah Foundation.org.