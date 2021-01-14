Utah State women’s basketball falls on road to San Diego State, 67-60

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Utah State women’s basketball (4-5, 2-2 MW) was held to a season-low 60 points as they fell on the road to San Diego State (4-7, 2-3 MW), 67-69, Thursday evening inside Viejas Arena.

Utah State redshirt sophomore guard Shyla Latone went for a career-high 30 points in the loss, shooting 11-of-22 from the field, 6-of-13 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the charity stripe. Latone also had a career-best five rebounds. This was the most points scored by a USU player this season, and just the second time an Aggie has scored 20+ in a game this year.

USU led for over 29 minutes in the game and entered the fourth quarter with a 47-44 lead, but the Aztecs went on to out-score USU 23-13 in the final period.

The Aztecs were led by junior guard Mercedes Staples who finished the game with 24 points, 17 of which came in the second half.

As a team, Utah State shot 35.4 percent (23-of-65) from the field, 28.6 percent (6-of-21) from 3-point range and 66.7 percent (8-of-12) from the free throw line. San Diego State shot 36.9 percent (24-of-65) from the field, while shooting 30.0 percent (3-of-10) from the 3-point line and 72.7 percent (16-of-22) from the charity stripe.

The Aggies remain in San Diego for part two of the two-game series against the Aztecs on Saturday, Jan. 16, at 1 p.m. MT. The game will be streamed on the Mountain West Network. Live stats will be available via Sidearm.