Alene Smoot Thompson, 90, peacefully passed away January 13, 2021 at her home in Brigham City, Utah with family at her side.

She was born June 20, 1930 in Farmington, Utah a daughter of Alma Vivian and Martha Millard Smoot. She married Reid Leland Thompson on September 16, 1954 in the Logan LDS Temple. He preceded her in death August 13, 2001 having celebrated 46 years together.

Alene attended Corinne Elementary, Box Elder Jr. High and graduated from Box Elder High School and Stevens Henager Business College. Following her education, she worked as an Accountant in Tax preparation and Bookkeeping.

She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as a Primary Teacher and a Temple Worker in the Ogden LDS Temple.

Alene loved spending time at the family cabin, supporting Reid’s dreams, going on temple tours and working in the temple. Her greatest joy came in supporting her children and family in all of their activities.

She is survived by her children: Jennifer Morley, Cindy Marshall, Todd Reid Thompson (Stacie); 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings Kathy Young and Dick Smoot. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: sisters: Martha Jean Bunting, Joan Nelsen, Edna Hardy; brothers: Robert Smoot, Rulon Smoot, William Smoot, David Smoot, sons-in-law: William Richard Marshall and Robert Morley and grandson: Christopher McKay Morley.

The family will honor her life in a private graveside service and Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Myers Mortuary in Brigham City for their professional and caring services at this difficult time.

