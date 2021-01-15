Alice Aleen Goddridge Wood, 92, passed away on January 12, 2021 at Maple Springs Assisted Living in Brigham City, Utah.

She was born on May 21, 1928 in Smithfield, Utah to William Goddridge and Alice Effie Gamet Goddridge. Alice was raised in Smithfield where she attended and graduated from North Cache High School. She also attended Weber State University where she earned her degree in Cosmetology.

Alice married the love of her life, Hal Udy Wood on June 10, 1950 in Elko, Nevada. They had a great life together and even spent many years working side by side with each other at Hardware Ranch until their retirement in 1995. Hal passed away on May 31, 2016.

Alice also worked at Swift Meats for many years and also Albertsons.

Alice is a talented artist and loved hosting gatherings for friends and family. She also loved sewing, crocheting, knitting, but her greatest accomplishment was being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was a constant support to her husband’s hobbies and loved to vacation with her family and spend time in the outdoors. Alice is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Alice is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tamara Wood and Nathan Broom of Arlington, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Carrie Wood of Evanston, Wyoming; one sister Shirley Fabricius of Newton, Utah; six grandsons; four granddaughters; and sixteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hal Wood; parents; two sisters: Fern and Thelma; and four brothers: David, William, Keith, and Charles.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring staff at Maple Springs Assisted Living, Integrity Healthcare Services, and friends and family for their loving care and support.

A family viewing and graveside service was held. She was buried next to her husband, Hal in the Fielding Utah Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.