Clain Jensen, 79, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021.

He was born on June 11, 1941 in Tremonton, Utah, to LeGrande “Dick” and Maureen Oyler Jensen.

After two prior marriages ending in divorce, he married Marva Rae Henry on May 5, 1984 in Elko, Nevada.

Clain worked for Utah Power and Light as a skilled equipment operator.

He was a member of the Farr West 3rd Ward. Clain enjoyed his ward family and various callings. He was an Ogden Temple ordinance worker for several years.

Clain loved his farm and caring for his farm animals. His grandkids were his joy. He was one of the best!

Clain is survived by his wife, Marva; children, Craig Jensen of Plain City, Utah; Keith (Sharon) Jensen of West Valley, Utah; Teresa Jensen of Logan, Utah; Tiffany (Eric) Morgan of Salt Lake City, Utah and Cindy Jensen; step-children, Mike (Cristy) Stimpson and Dan (Audrey ) Stimpson both of Ogden, Utah; 12 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sarah Goodsell, Reva Anderson, and Connie Simmons; He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Harold and Larry; and sisters, Irene and Norma.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 11:00am at Lindquist’s North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 North Washington Blvd., North Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Monday from 9:30 – 10:30am at the mortuary.

Interment, Deweyville Cemetery.

In memory of Clain, western attire welcome.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.