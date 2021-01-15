Clifford Oswald Watkins, 86, passed away Wednesday January 13, 2021.

Clifford was born on May 18, 1934, in Brigham City, Utah to Clifford and Lois Watkins.

He lived many places in his life including, Brigham City; Burley, Idaho; Salt Lake City; Tremonton and Irvine California. Clifford graduated from Box Elder High School and attended College at the University of Utah.

He married Alice Louise Mecham on June 8, 1957 in Salt Lake City Utah. They were married for 63 years. Together they had four children. Wendi Watkins, Stuart Drew Watkins, Clifford Carl Watkins, and Alan Mecham Watkins.

Clifford Honorably served his country in the United States Army.

Clifford worked as CFO for Boat Transit Inc. and Sitmar Cruises for many years. After retirement he enjoyed working for the City of Irvine driving the bus for the Elderly. He also taught photography at the Irvine Community Center. His favorite hobbies included Photography, Camping, Golf and Family.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served many church callings including four bishoprics as finance clerk, ward photographer, young men’s, Cub scout master, assistant scout leader and enjoyed all of them very much.

Clifford is survived by his wife Alice Louise Mecham Watkins; children: Wendi Watkins, Drew Watkins (Missy), Carl Watkins (Pam) Alan Watkins (Robin) 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Lucile Watkins Kerr. He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Lois and brother: Mack Watkins.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Ashford Assisted Living and Memory Care, Bristol Hospice, all the nurses and caregivers for the wonderful care their father received.

Family Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:00am at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Those wishing to view the live stream of the Services please click here and locate Clifford’s live stream in the video section.

The family requests that those attending follow social distancing guidelines and masks, as recommended by the CDC.

Interment will be at the Brigham City Cemetery with Military Honors Accorded.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.