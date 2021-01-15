COVID-19 variant has arrived in Utah, infecting Salt Lake man

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dr. Angela Dunn speaks at a news conference in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

A Salt Lake County man, who has not traveled outside of Utah, has contracted the highly transmissible COVID-19 variant. The man is between 25 and 44 years old and tested positive last month. He experienced mild symptoms.

Utah reported 12 new coronavirus deaths Friday and there have now been 1,472 Utah coronavirus deaths since the the start of the pandemic.

The state’s Friday report includes 2,543 new positives since Thursday and with 12,985 people tested it results in a 19.6 percent positivity rate the last 24 hours.

There are 143 new COVID-19 positives Friday in northern Utah. There have been 17,157 total cases in the Bear River district since the start of the outbreak.

A total of 609 patients in the district have been hospitalized: 433 of those are Cache County residents with 171 from Box Elder County and five from Rich County.

Among the 17,157 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 15,011 have recovered.

The state’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests at 2,391 and the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests at 25 percent.

The state reported a total of 142,751 vaccines have been administered as of Friday, an increase of 9,544 more than Thursday.

Utah’s new total for COVID-19 positive tests since the start of the pandemic in March has now reached 320,102. Over the course of the pandemic there have been 1,884,601tests administered in Utah, 86,531 of them in the Bear River Health District.

Across the state current hospitalizations Friday grew to 584 including 16 new COVID-19 patients moving into intensive care units to bring that total to 210 statewide.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 153,358 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,591 COVID deaths in Idaho with 979 positive tests in Franklin County, 310 positives in Bear Lake County and 280 in Oneida County.