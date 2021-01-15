November 24, 1928 – January 13, 2021 (age 92)

Our angel mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, sister, and friend, Elaine Marie Young Jarrett returned to the loving arms of her husband, parents, and Heavenly Parents on January 13, 2021, surrounded at home by her children. Her heart was worn out as she loved and served for 92 years.

She was born November 24, 1928 in Richfield, Utah to Leland and Grace Sophia Young. She graduated from the University of Utah in Elementary and Home Economics Education and taught school for a year before marrying her eternal companion, Von Howell Jarrett on July 16, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple. She taught two different years after they were married. She blessed many lives! Her positive attitude, testimony, and example will have far reaching effects and be treasured by all.

She lovingly supported her husband in his career. She was a faithful woman, tirelessly dedicated to her role as a mother—serving, nurturing, teaching, and supporting her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Throughout her life she was steadfast and devotedly served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in every organization and capacity—including a full-time mission to Scotland, after Von passed away, and as a Logan Temple ordinance worker for 19 years. She was blessed to attend 68 temples throughout the world. The faith she had in our Savior Jesus Christ will be felt by future generations. She cherished serving 11 missions across the world with Operation Smile. Elaine was actively involved in 4-H at the county and state level as a teacher, leader and mentor.

She is survived by her children; Michael (Sharon), Debra (Blaine) Fluckiger, Brian (Cindy), Jon (Sonya), Matthew (Leslie), David (Kristen), Lisa (Jeff) Turley; 2 sisters, Janice (Jack) Parker and Christie (Grant) Richards; 85 grandchildren, 99 great-grandchildren with 5 more on the way, and 4 great-great-grandchildren with 1 additional on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, Von; parents; brothers, Leland and Alan; and sister, Jean. Thanks to those who provided exceptional care to our “fantastic” mother.

A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 11:00am for immediate family and we invite others to join virtually.

Burial will be in the Logan Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Temple Building Fund, the Von H. and Elaine Y. Jarrett 4-H scholarship at USU, or a charity of your choice.